Cleveland Heights Police and Fire put on parade to celebrate 7-year-old boy’s birthday after losing his father

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Birthdays are a time of celebration, but with the stay-at-home order preventing traditional parties, the Cleveland Heights Police and Fire departments got creative by putting on a parade for a 7-year-old boy who recently lost his father.
The Elmwood Road resident named Patrick was surrounded by family and friends from a safe social distance as police and firefighters staged a parade to his house on Thursday afternoon, according to the City of Cleveland Heights.
The City said the first responders even used one of their robots to safely present Patrick with a gift.
“Patrick recently lost his father and we are so pleased that we could help him celebrate and have a happy birthday,” the City of Cleveland Heights said.
