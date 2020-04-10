Cleveland students get 300 hot spots from Cuyahoga County for remote studying

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - About 25 percent of Cleveland Metropolitan School District students don’t have the ability to study remotely while school remains out to fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Libraries are closed and many students don’t have computers or Internet access.
“The County’s donating 300 hot spots to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District,” announced County Executive Armond Budish. “The hot spots were graciously provided by the County Board of Elections and were scheduled to be used for the March in-person primary. Obviously, that didn’t happen.”
What did happen is the county showed minorities make up a disproportionate number of coronavirus cases. They represent about 30 percent of the county, but about 39 percent of the coronavirus cases. And that number could even be higher.
“I’m a community health care physician in this community,” says Dr. Heidi Gullett, who presented the data for the Board of Health. “I know my patients don’t have access to testing."
Dr. Gullett also discussed undiagnosed health problems that make minorities more vulnerable, food deserts and lifestyle issues that contribute to the higher numbers, and tight living quarters that make the spread of a virus easier.
“There comes a point where we need to stop just stop pulling people out of the river, we need to go upsteam and find out why they’re falling in" says Ramona Brazile, County Deputy Director of Prevention and Wellness. "One day, COVID-19 will no longer be a public health emergency but when that happens we have an opportunity to not just return to who we were before.”
Dr. Gullett also presented data showing hospitals at 35 percent capacity for ventilators -- down 20-percent -- which she says is the result of preparation and cooperation.
The County Department of Health briefings will now move from Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to Tuesdays and Fridays for the foreseeable future.