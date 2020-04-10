Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 10, 2020

Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 10, 2020
19 Outbreak Alert: Coronavirus and Beyond (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 10, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 7:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday showed 213 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 5,512 cases confirmed statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

A number of people of color have expressed fears homemade masks could exacerbate racial profiling and place blacks and Latinos in danger, according to CNN.

Here are today’s links:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.