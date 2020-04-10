Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 10, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday showed 213 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 5,512 cases confirmed statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
A number of people of color have expressed fears homemade masks could exacerbate racial profiling and place blacks and Latinos in danger, according to CNN.
