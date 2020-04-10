Cuyahoga County health officials give latest update on coronavirus as confirmed cases top 1,000 in area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases and the ongoing efforts to mitigate a wider spread of the coronavirus.
A regular briefing with Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett is scheduled for Friday morning from the agency’s offices in Parma.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 23 deaths and 1,014 cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health highlighted a report from Google that collected cellular data from individuals, both in Cuyahoga County and across Ohio.
The data shows whether Ohioans are actually staying at home during Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide directive.
County officials are also monitoring multiple cases of the coronavirus in inmates at the jail facility as well as at a Parma-area long-term medical facility.
