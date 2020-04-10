Dr. Acton, Gov. DeWine get emotional when thanking supportive family they have at home (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, was nearly brought to tears while answering a question about how she is holding up when she is not fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
“To have the support you have makes all the difference, and my husband has just been amazing,” Dr. Acton said.
Both Dr. Acton and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said they are thankful for their support at home, but they acknowledged that others across the state and country are far less fortunate.
“There are a lot of people out there who are watching this who have had a much rougher time and certainly anybody who got the virus has had a difficult time,” the Governor said.
Gov. DeWine’s wife, Fran, also answered for him, saying the bond with the family’s new dog has helped his mental health during the public health crisis.
“She’s been good for Mike,” Fran responded.
