Expecting during the unexpected: Moms-to-be discuss fears about giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a difficult time for all of us, but being pregnant during a pandemic brings its own unique set of challenges.
A lot of women are terrified of giving birth during this pandemic. They’re worried about just being in the hospital and potentially being exposed to people with coronavirus.
Lindsay George is expecting during the unexpected.
"My biggest concern is, is the staff gonna be concerned about women in labor or is COVID gonna be the primary concern and of course those two things together,” George said. “How do you keep worth giving birth to babies separate from this very terrible virus?"
George is 34 weeks pregnant with her second child and has a c section scheduled at Fairview on May 22. Even though she knows she’ll need surgery, she considered having the baby at home.
“It definitely crossed my mind I was like well how could we possibly manage this because there were several days several weeks where you would hear on the news that a whole labor or delivery unit was closed in another state and you’re like is there even gonna be a doctor to deliver?” George said.
She says her doctor assured her that everything would be okay.
“It’s been really reassuring to see all the measures that we’re taking,” George said. “They take your temperature when you first walk in, they give you a mask, they’re wiping absolutely everything down.”
Ashley Hagstrof is expecting a baby boy on May 6. It’s her first pregnancy.
“My husband no longer allowed to go with me to appointments so I’m going to any appointments by myself,” explained Hagstrof. “As far as an ultrasound he can’t even go to those with me. So he misses out on that getting to see the baby before he’s here.”
She also thought about getting a midwife but decided to deliver at MetroHealth instead.
“My concern was if there was some sort of complication, I’m still gonna end up in the hospital,” said Hagstrof. “My doctors been good at communicating with me and letting me know if things are changing. I mean it is definitely nerve-wracking if things change, got worse. Going into the hospital you’re putting yourself the baby at risk.”
She says the worst part is, not knowing when her parents will be able to meet their grandson.
“Both of our parents it’s their first grandchild and they’re wondering like when can we meet the baby, but we can’t tell them an answer like after two weeks,” Hagstrof said. “Do we have to wait months if this goes through the summer like how long before it’s safe for them to even come to the house?”
At this point, most hospitals are only allowing one family member to be in the room with the mother when she gives birth, that’s also been a difficult decision for many families.
