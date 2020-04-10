Family craft time! How to make a bunny head candy holder for Easter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Family craft time! Here's how you can make a candy holder that looks like the Easter bunny as a seasonal fun activity.
Family craft time! Egg cartons are a unique shape that lends itself to making all sorts of things. Don’t throw out that carton the next time you eat all your eggs – you can create your own bunny head candy holder! Keep your candy safe this Easter season by storing your little treats in the Easter bunny himself. Best of all, it only takes two egg sections of the carton, so you can make one for everyone.
You’ll need an egg carton, scissors, tape, paint, and candy! Watch our video to see how it’s done.
