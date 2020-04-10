Fight against price gouging continues, from East Cleveland to Ohio’s capital

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s Attorney General continues to push for more laws to fight price gouging.
In the meantime, one Northeast Ohio community is taking steps to combat it themselves.
In a rather interesting way, the residents went to the owners of a local store called Sav Mor and simply asked to work together to make things more fair.
Billy Sharp was upset when he was asked to pay nearly double the price on the label for toilet paper last Friday.
“[The cashier] said $8.99, and I said ‘well it can’t be, because it’s $5 on the package," Sharp said.
Just this month, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s website, his office has already received 79 complaints that specifically mention price gouging.
Seven of those reports were made in Cuyahoga County.
But, none of them were sent in by East Cleveland residents.
“No, we did not,” Sharp said. “The reason why is because, I believe this store is valuable to the community. We didn’t want to run the risk of the attorney general coming in and shutting them down.”
Sav-Mor is one of the only supermarkets within the East Cleveland city limits.
As far as we know, the grocery store is not under investigation for breaking any laws.
Owner Husin Saed maintains that Sharp’s toilet paper experience was a mistake made by an employee.
However, she says her vendors have forced her to raise some prices.
“It’s not us!” she said.
Saed says it’s costing her more money to stock the shelves.
“They delivered it to us expensive,” she said.
According to new legislation introduced this week, that would be considered a legal reason for stores to raise prices during a declared emergency.
Regardless, since residents came to her, Saed says she’s making every effort to lower prices as much as possible on her end.
She’s also agreed to work with an oversight committee made up of East Cleveland residents.
And, the store agreed to host a food drive in their back parking lot.
“They got the message,” Sharp said. “That’s why we were able to come to this good conclusion.”
That would give enforcement agencies more power to go after those breaking the law.
