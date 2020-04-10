19 First Alert Weather Day for Monday: Gusts near 60 miles per hour could lead to power outages, wind damage

By 19 News Digital Team | April 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 9:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert meteorologists issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Monday as damaging winds are forecast to move into Northeast Ohio.

19 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says a storm moves into the area on Sunday night and into Monday morning, but the biggest threat will be very strong winds through most of Monday.

Gusts can near 60 miles per hour.

Power outages and other storm-related damages could be associated with the strong winds.

