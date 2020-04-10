Former employee doesn’t believe ‘Tiger King’ was guilty of murder-for-hire plot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While everybody is stuck inside, a Netflix docuseries is keeping millions of people entertained.
According to Nielsen, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” reached over 34 million viewers within its first ten days. It was released right in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak
Josh Bethel, an Ohio native, worked directly with Tiger King, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado Passage.
Bethel worked at his zoo in Oklahoma from 2009-2011, when he was known as Joe Exotic.
“Eventually, he ended up getting the name ‘Tiger King,’ because he would do shows with the big tigers,” said Bethel.
“I mean, he would do music videos. He would put video footage of the park and we did a magic act, and we traveled all over the U.S. He always wanted to be famous, but I don’t think we were all expecting this,” said Bethel.
“I think it’s the most entertaining thing on Netflix. It’s about a guy who owned a zoo plotting the murder of another woman that also owns a zoo,” said Bethel.
Bethel is referring to Joe’s rival, Carol Baskin. Joe was found guilty in that murder-for-hire plot and several other wildlife violations, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
“I don’t really think that he was guilty. I think he’s been set up. I know Joe personally, and I just don’t believe that he would do that. Especially, for $3,000,” said Bethel.
So, what does Bethel really think of Joe Exotic Tiger King, a man who keeps getting even more popular while serving a long prison sentence?
Bethel said, “He was really hard to work with for a lot of people. He had a big turnover rate because people didn’t like the way he treated them because he would scream. If you don’t like something, he would scream about it, but you had to know him to know that it’s just his passion. He wants to make sure everything is perfect.”
The millions of fans have heard the rumor that a season two is in the works.
Bethel is hoping that all the fans in his home state of Ohio will see him in at least one episode.
In the meantime, Netflix has announced an 8th episode - titled “The Tiger King and I.”
It will begin streaming on Easter Sunday.
