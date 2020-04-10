Coronavirus death toll up to 227 in Ohio; 5,836 cases confirmed statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said at least 227 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 5,836 cases confirmed statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Friday afternoon to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton previously said the state’s numbers likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
Out of the 1,755 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, 548 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 1,052, including a 1-week-old baby who tested positive recently.
Modeling from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University initially projected a surge of nearly 10,000 new cases per day with a peak on April 25.
Their newest projection changed significantly with a peak of less than 2,000 news cases per day on April 19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.