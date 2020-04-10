Here are the coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County broken down by zip code

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health shared an updated map on April 10 showing the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 by zip code.
The majority of the cases are continuing to be reported in individuals who reside in the far eastern suburbs of Cuyahoga County, with other zip codes not far behind.
The zip codes with the highest number of lab-confirmed cases include cities like Cleveland, Shaker Heights, and University Heights.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish previously said he believes the trend for higher numbers in certain zipcodes is due to the large amount of health care workers who have tested positive. The Board of Health said approximately 33% of the individuals from Cuyahoga County who tested positive work in health care.
The Ohio Department of Health said, as of Thursday afternoon, that there are at least 1,014 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland; the most in any area statewide.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.