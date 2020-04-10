A leading Northeast Ohio doctor answers your coronavirus questions live

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A leading doctor from the MetroHealth Hospital System will take questions about COVID-19 from 19 News viewers.
A live question and answer session will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with Dr. David Margolius.
Watch his full interview below:
Previously, Dr. Margolius was asked about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear a mask in public.
Dr. Margolius, who noted that MetroHealth’s entire hospital staff has united to fight the coronavirus pandemic, specializes in internal medicine at the system’s main campus in Cleveland.
A phone helpline was established by the MetroHealth System to field coronavirus-related health concerns: 1-440-59-COVID
