A leading Northeast Ohio doctor answers your coronavirus questions live

A leading Northeast Ohio doctor answers your coronavirus questions live
Dr. David Margolius (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 12:40 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A leading doctor from the MetroHealth Hospital System will take questions about COVID-19 from 19 News viewers.

A live question and answer session will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with Dr. David Margolius.

Watch his full interview below:

MetroHealth doctor speaks with 19 News

Previously, Dr. Margolius was asked about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear a mask in public.

“For an individual wearing a mask if everybody else is not wearing a mask, it probably won’t help you a whole lot.”

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Dr. Margolius, who noted that MetroHealth’s entire hospital staff has united to fight the coronavirus pandemic, specializes in internal medicine at the system’s main campus in Cleveland.

A phone helpline was established by the MetroHealth System to field coronavirus-related health concerns: 1-440-59-COVID

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.