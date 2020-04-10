Man ejected on I-90 West in rollover crash rushed to MetroHealth in critical condition

By John Deike | April 10, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 7:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man suffered a head injury and is in critical condition, after he was ejected in a rollover crash on 90 west Friday evening.

The violent crash occurred near the Lorain Road exit, and the man was rushed to MetroHealth hospital

The high speed lane is open, but cars are getting off at the Lorain Road exit.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and police are investigating on scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Return to 19 News for update.s

