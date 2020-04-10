Massillon native and her family of 4 recovering from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of four is sharing their story of recovery from coronavirus.
The Bodkin’s are still under quarantine, but they want theirs to be one of hope amidst the fear.
“We’ve dealt with some shortness of breath. Definitely fatigue, in fact, that’s the lingering thing for us right now. We’re in a pretty stable place but we’re tired. It was pretty scary last week," Lori Bodkin said.
Bodkin, her husband and her two kids--Cory and Alyssa--are all still recovering from the virus.
Lori’s husband, Bob, who works in trucking, got sick first and was hit the hardest.
She said, in the beginning, they and their doctors thought they had something like a sinus infection because they didn’t have a fever or some of the other common symptoms. This made it hard for them to get a test.
She said the worst part was the uncertainty. “We had gone through what I feel is the worst part of the coronavirus last week before we even got tested.”
Bob also got pneumonia. Their son is almost asymptomatic, while Alyssa lost her sense of smell, has a dry cough and bad headaches.
“People need to take this seriously,” said Lori. “I’m a normal person, we’re a normal family and all four of us are dealing with this virus now. It just goes to show you that everyone’s vulnerable, nobody is immune from all of this. It’s right here in Ohio in rural communities.”
Lori is a Stark County native, and she and her family now live in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
The whole family has about 10 days left of quarantine. Lori said they’re getting through it by spending time together with game nights and porch concerts, and keeping their faith stronger than their fear.
