Northeast Ohio companies come together to fill a hand sanitizer need for first responders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Emergency Management Agency graciously accepted a large donation of hand sanitizer that came just in time, according to Director Tom Kelly who said the agency had run out.
That help came courtesy of a community effort started by Christie Messinger, who is the president of B4 Health Management, an information technology and app development company that specializes in work with first responders.
While working with law enforcement agencies across the area, Messinger learned of the critical need for hand sanitizer, and decided she needed to step beyond the scope of her company’s work and figure out a way to help.
“We’ve made cold calls and we’ve been on radio to say we’re still a community. We may be at home, but we’re still a community and we can do this,” Messinger said.
And she did.
She found what she was looking for when she connected with Bill McCormick of American Chemical Products, a Cleveland company, that manufactures industrial chemicals.
“For them not to have hand sanitizer, of course we’ll help, they’re (first responders) always there to help us,” McCormick said.
A lifelong Rocky River resident, McCormick was also motivated by the fact that his great-grandfather was a Cleveland police officer.
Messinger worked the logistics and McCormick’s company produced the liquid hand sanitizer.
“We have an FDA-certified manufacturing facility and they provided the formula of exactly what you use to make the sanitizer and bypassed all the bureaucracy,” he said.
Lorain County Emergency Management, Cleveland, Avon Lake and Rocky River are just a few of the first responders to receive donations totaling 75 gallons.
'The most important thing is we can keep our first repsonders safe because they have to go back to their families as well so there’s now that double challenge," Messinger said.
The hand sanitizer was donated, but there are expenses involved so if you would like to help, a GoFundMe account has been created here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.