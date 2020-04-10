Northeast Ohio weather: Winds finally back off tonight, rain moves in on Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold air mass in place today, but you don’t need me to tell you that.
Winds are strong, too, and may gust upwards of 40 mph at times today.
Afternoon temperatures will only make it into the lower to middle 40s across the area.
On Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Jeff Tanchak talks about why it is still so cold.
It was actually cold enough last night to support more than a dusting of lake effect snow for some of us.
We average 3.3″ of snowfall in Cleveland in the month of April.
In Akron, we average 2.7″ of snowfall in April.
Enough snow talk.
Winds will finally back off tonight.
It will just be a little breezy with winds from the northwest at 10 - 15 mph.
Tomorrow will be a lot calmer with slowly increasing clouds and highs in the mid 50s.
If you’re keeping track, typical daytime highs this time of the year are in the upper 50s.
Typical overnight lows are in the upper 30s.
Rain will return to the region on Saturday night, mainly after midnight.
A few showers may linger into Easter Sunday morning.
We will dry out by mid-morning Sunday.
We do expect things to stay dry from mid-morning through about late-afternoon.
This nice break in the rain should provide us with plenty of “get outside” time.
Sunday will also be the warmest day of the weekend with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s.
A few showers will begin to pop up late Sunday afternoon.
Rain will become widespread Sunday night into Monday morning.
Our big weather story early next week will be the high winds we are forecasting for Monday.
Winds may gust upwards of 45 - 50 mph, causing sporadic property and tree damage.
Power outages will be possible.
