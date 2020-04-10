Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with high temperatures only in the lower to middle 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass in place and strong winds out of the northwest to west today. Winds will continue to gust over 40 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures only make it into the lower to middle 40s across the area. The sky will be mostly cloudy, but we get some sunny breaks in there. A few late day showers will be around. Most of the day should be dry. I went with a dry forecast tonight. The sky gradually clears overnight. The wind finally starts to decrease. We will fall well into the 30s at least. Some spots will be in the upper 20s early tomorrow morning.