5 nursing home deaths in Wooster linked to COVID-19, Wayne County Health Department confirms
By John Deike | April 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 4:56 PM

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Health Department confirmed Friday that 10 residents and 10 staff members from the Glendora Health Care Center in Wooster tested positive for COVID-19.

Five of the infected, all residents, have passed away.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation, and certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s family and friends,” Nicholas Cascarelli, Wayne County’s health commissioner, said. “Nursing homes are hot spots for this potentially deadly disease.”

Nursing homes in Aurora, Avon Lake, Parma and Tuscarawas County have also been hit with clusters of infections.

