Few details known about officer-involved shooting in Wickliffe Friday
By Julia Tullos | April 10, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 3:38 PM

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe police officer shot a suspect Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the officers involved were not injured.

No details of the altercation are being released at this time, but officers have the intersection in front of the Dollar General in the 29000 block of Euclid Avenue blocked off with crime scene tape.

There is also a second scene on E. 345th Street, north of Euclid Avenue.

2nd location on E. 345th Street, north of Euclid Avenue (Source: Wickliffe police)

19 News has learned agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have been called in to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

