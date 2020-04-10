ODH will now report confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as include individuals suspected of having coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health will continue to provide the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus, but will also now include the number of people suspected of having COVID-19.
The new method of reporting, which was introduced by the Governor on Friday, follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Daily numbers will now include the amount of confirmed cases and deaths separately from the totals for individuals who have not been tested, but are believed to have COVID-19.
If there is no other likely diagnosis, but there is clinical or epidemiological evidence of COVID-19, an individual would be presumed to have the virus.
According to an example from Gov. DeWine, the new data could pertain to a nursing home resident who may be showing symptoms. If that resident hasn’t been tested, but resides at a facility with confirmed cases of COVID-19, it would be counted as a probably case under the CDC expanded case definition.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 5,836 cases with 227 deaths statewide. Under the new CDC guidelines, 42 probable cases were confirmed and four deaths from COVID-19.
