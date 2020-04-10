10 Plain Dealer reporters and photographers ask to be laid off

“All of this continues thanks to our long-standing practice of publishing stories produced by local reporters from our sister company, cleveland.com, which is the dominant digital news source in Ohio. A large percentage of the journalism in The Plain Dealer every day since 2013 has been produced by cleveland.com reporters, photographers and editors, including those covering Cleveland City Hall, Cuyahoga County, the statehouse, the justice system, public safety, sports, food, arts and entertainment. This continuing relationship will enable The Plain Dealer’s ability to continue to bring you the news you need even during this time of transition.”