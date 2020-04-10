Residents ‘Light Up Cleveland’ to honor health care workers on the frontlines of coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic asked residents to “Light Up Cleveland” to honor, recognize, and support health care workers around the world as they battle the coronavirus crisis on the frontlines, and the city delivered.
The display of solidarity was set for 8 p.m. on Thursday by turning on a porch light, or turning on any safe light to show support.
The Browns, Indians, and Rocket Mortgage Field house also joined in, along with the Wolstein Center and Jack’s Casino.
Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center also turned their blue lights on all the way in Las Vegas.
The Cleveland Clinic, its President & CEO Tom Mihaljevic, and Dr. Khaldoun Tarakji were quick to tweet out their appreciation for the city’s support.
If you took a picture of your lit home, share it on social media with #LightUpCLE.
