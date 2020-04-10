RTA temporarily reducing bus and rail service by 15% amid coronavirus crisis

By Rachel Vadaj | April 10, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 8:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority confirmed it is temporarily reducing bus and rail service by approximately 15% amid the COVID-19 crisis starting Sunday.

The change is a result of the significant drop in riders from Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, according to RTA.

According to RTA, communities and destinations currently served by RTA will continue to have stops, but they will be less frequent.

However, Park-N-Ride and Trolley service will remain suspended, as announced on March 24.

[ CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIST OF ROUTES AND SCHEDULES ]

