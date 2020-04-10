RTA temporarily reducing bus and rail service by 15% amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority confirmed it is temporarily reducing bus and rail service by approximately 15% amid the COVID-19 crisis starting Sunday.
The change is a result of the significant drop in riders from Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, according to RTA.
According to RTA, communities and destinations currently served by RTA will continue to have stops, but they will be less frequent.
However, Park-N-Ride and Trolley service will remain suspended, as announced on March 24.
