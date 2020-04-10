Will carry-out cocktails pay off for bars and restaurants struggling financially in Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday happy hours have a different feel now that carry-out is the only option.
Ohio and several other states have shut down dining rooms at restaurants, but with carry-out as the only option, adult beverages have been added to the take-out menu temporarily.
At the Mars Bar and Cafe in Lakewood, owner George Gountis says it may be a few weeks before he knows if it will pay off. But every little bit helps.
Customer Bob Votruba of Lakewood ordered a fish dinner and a six-pack of Corona beer for a friend.
“It’s a great idea for the restaurants. So many of them are suffering so much,” Votruba said.
Gountis says there are restrictions, but no one is complaining.
The new rule could remain in place for up to 120 days.
