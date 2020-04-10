Woman arrested for stabbing roommate, spits on officers, Springfield Township police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old woman arrested for stabbing her roommate, spit on officers after being arrested, police said.
Springfield Township police said Stacy Trout stabbed Mark Conley, 60, at their home Thursday morning.
Conley, who was stabbed in the abdomen, told police Trout stabbed him during an argument.
Police said they found Trout with two knives in her possession.
Trout allegedly resisted arrest and spit on the officers several times.
She is now charged with domestic violence, felonious assault and harassment by an inmate.
