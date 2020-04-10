69-year-old man stabbed to death in Akron

AKRON Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a 69-year-old man.
According to Akron officers, Benjamin Kin was stabbed to death inside his home in the 100 block of Kent Ct. on April 8.
Officers were called to the home around 1:15 p.m. for a man in cardiac arrest.
King was pronounced dead on the scene.
On April 9, the Summit County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 300-375-2490.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
