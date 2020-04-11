Brunswick Hills Fire Department celebrates April birthdays with social distance parade (video)

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brunswick Hills Fire Department and several other law enforcement agencies participated in a parade of sorts celebrating April birthdays and Easter.
“Everyone was out in their driveways, and on their front porches,” resident Tom Moran told 19 News. Moran’s twin daughters have an April birthday and he appreciated the simple gesture.
Even the Easter Bunny made an appearance.
The parade complied with all the rules of social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.