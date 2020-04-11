Cleveland Indians commentator Tom Hamilton will call your home videos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is no baseball at the moment, but Cleveland Indians commentator Tom Hamilton wants to call your home videos, the Indians announced Friday.
The Indians are calling it “Home with Hammy.” Just respond to the tweet that is below on Twitter. All they need from you is a video of you, your child, etc. making a play, name, age, and city, state.
Videos should be 20 to 40 seconds long.
You can also respond to their Facebook post, which is here.
