Cleveland Public Library to make 2,000 face shields using 3D printers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 2,000 face shields will be made by 3D printers at the Cleveland Public Library, with production starting Monday, they announced Saturday.
The production will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in Tech Central, which is located at the Cleveland Public Library - Louis Staes Wing in downtown Cleveland.
“Coronavirus is overwhelming communities around the world. During a time when everyone feels so helpless against this disease, the Library wanted to give back to those on the front lines working to save our lives,” said Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library Felton Thomas, Jr in a prepared statement. “Partnering with the city of Cleveland and using Library equipment to create personal protective equipment is the least we can do.”
The city’s Department of Public Safety, which includes Cleveland Police Department, Cleveland Fire Department, and Emergency Management Services will be getting the face shields. The personal protective equipment will also be sent to emergency medical technicians and paramedics at Burke Lakefront Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The face shields will stop bodily fluids and droplets from reaching the wearer’s eyes, nose, and mouth.
“Cleveland Public Library looks forward to the day the city wins the fight against COVID-19. We’re doing our part to help slow the spread of the virus. We encourage everyone else to stay home to help flatten the curve. We’re in this together,” Thomas, Jr. said in a prepared statement.
