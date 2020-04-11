242 confirmed dead in Ohio due to COVID-19; 6,187 confirmed cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, The Ohio Department of Health said there are at least 242 confirmed dead in Ohio, with 6,187 confirmed cases statewide.
In total, there are 247 dead, and 6,250 cases statewide.
There are 572 patients admitted in the ICU, and 1,859 patients in the hospital. The age range is from less than one-year-old to 101-years-old. The median age is 54-years-old.
There is no press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted today.
