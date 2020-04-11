Emergency Response Team takes 10 into custody after gunshots fired at Willoughby Hills Airbnb house party

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Western Lake County Emergency Response Team took 10 people into custody who locked themselves inside a Willoughby Hills Airbnb after shots were fired at the house party overnight, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Department.
Sgt. Matthew Naegele said officers were sent to the 36900 block of Beech Hills Drive for suspected gunshots from a large party at a house around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they saw several cars driving away with a large number of people running around the yard, according to Sgt. Naegele.
Witnesses at the party told officers there was a large fight when someone got out of a car and fired several shots into the air, according to the report.
Police said the witnesses also reported several people, including one who may be injured, were still in the house.
Sgt. Naegele said officers quickly realized those still inside the house locked themselves in as they failed to comply with officer demands to leave the home.
According to Sgt. Naegele, officers on scene were unable to enter the house safely, so they requested the Western Lake County Emergency Response Team (ERT).
The ERT arrived on scene, forced themselves into the home and took 10 people into custody for further investigation, according to the report.
Willoughby Hills Police Chief Christopher Collins said the following people were charged with disorderly conduct, but they may face additional charges as the investigation continues:
- 27-year-old Deandre Agee of Cleveland
- 27-year-old Jesse Anderson of Cleveland
- 23-year-old Joann Cleveland of Cleveland
- 30-year-old Joseph Dunn of Bedford
- 26-year-old Sade Jackson of Cleveland
- 29-year-old Ronnie Johnson Jr. of Cleveland
- 35-year-old Reuben Lee of Cleveland
- 24-year-old Dimitri Roston of Cleveland
- 23-year-old Daijha Truett of Cleveland
- 25-year-old Dacari Williams of Cleveland
Party goers were from Akron-Canton, Cleveland, East Cleveland, and Warren, according to the report.
Willoughby Hills Police confirmed no one was injured.
Sgt. Naegele said officers found out the house was rented out as an Airbnb.
Willoughby Hills Police were also reportedly assisted by officers from Waite Hill and Willoughby, along with members of the Kirtland Hills and Willoughby fire departments.
The ERT is comprised of officers form Eastlake, Kirtland, Waite Hill, Wickliffe, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills, and Willowick, according to the report.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Willoughby Hills Police Department Detective Bureau (440) 942-9111.
