The family of Covid-19 victim is left devastated after his death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Robert Campbell was a patient at the Glendora Health Care Center and a Military Veteran.
After he passed away from Covid-19 his family said the nursing home didn’t make them aware of important issues.
His daughter Kimberly Rew said she was informed about his passing by text message 7 hours after her father’s death.
Rew said her and her sister went to Glendora nursing home on Friday and recorded the Director.
“She admitted on video that they have been testing and isolating since the beginning of March,” she said.
The family said their father was only supposed to be at the center for rehabilitation.
“The had even tested him while in the nursing home,” said step daughter Tammy Turpin.
His funeral took place on Saturday and was live streamed on Facebook.
