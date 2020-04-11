9 new cases of COVID-19 in Summit County; brings countywide total to 245

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Public Health said there are nine new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 245 cases countywide.
Friday’s number of confirmed cases was 236.
54 patients are in the hospital. 67 healthcare workers have been confirmed to have coronavirus in the county.
The number of deaths remains at 14 for the county.
The SCPH friends residents to take the following precautions.
- Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
- Wear a cloth face cover when out in public.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth – with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have cold - or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
