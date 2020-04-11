8 new cases of COVID-19 in Trumbull County; brings total to 156 cases countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Combined Health District said Saturday there are eight new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings total to 156 cases countywide.
There are 74 patients hospitalized, and a total of eight dead. No new deaths were reported by the county Saturday.
78 people are in quarantine and being monitored. The county is also keeping track of 56 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
133 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.
