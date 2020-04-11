1 new death confirmed due to COVID-19 in Cleveland; 11 new cases confirmed in city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday one more person has died due to coronavirus in the city, and 11 new cases have been reported, which brings the total to 293 citywide.
In total, three people have died due to coronavirus in the city. The patient who died was a man in his 80’s.
This brings the total to 293 confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland and three fatalities, ranging from less than one year to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than 20-years-old to their 80’s.
CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
As of today, there are more than 6,187 confirmed cases and 242 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are more than 522,000 confirmed cases and 20,000 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county will be releasing an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
