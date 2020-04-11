Northeast Ohio weather: Milder but breezy today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Morning sunshine then increasing clouds with gusty southwest winds. High: Mid 50s
Tonight: Scattered showers developing. Lows in the mid 40s.
Easter: Occasional showers, breezy south winds with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday night: Showers and breezy. Lows around 54.
Monday: ALERT DAY Rainy and very windy with an early high in the mid 60s with temperatures falling through the 50s during the afternoon.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.