2 out of 3 eggs hatched as baby bird watch continues on the Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - With two out of three three bald eagle eggs hatched, bird enthusiasts are anxiously waiting the arrival of the third eaglet at Redwood Elementary School’s Eagle Cam in Avon Lake.
Avon Lake City Schools said the first egg hatched at 12:23 p.m. on Friday while the second eaglet arrived at 8:47 a.m. on Saturday.
In 2015, the school placed a 360-degree angle camera at the nest so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a continuous livestream on YouTube.
The love birds who call this nest home have been named Stars and Stripes.
The annual livestream begins when Stars lays an egg.
The first egg was visible on the 24/7 live stream of the nest at 5:07 p.m. on Mar. 1.
The second one came a few days later at 2:29 p.m. on March 4, and the egg arrived at 5:49 p.m. on March 7.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.
A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December. Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubate for 35 days before hatching.
Stars usually falls into this pattern based on past history.
