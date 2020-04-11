The Word Church offering virtual services on Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Many churches will be doing virtual Easter Sunday celebrations, including The Word Church.
The church has been streaming online since social distancing began in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Dr. R.A. Vernon said it’s been a huge hit.
He told 19 News on a typical Sunday, about 10,000 people show up for services at campuses throughout the Cleveland area.
Now that the church is streaming online, more than 50,000 log on to watch.
Dr. Vernon said they’ve been doing a “Stay In The House” series for the last month that’s been getting bigger every week.
He has a special message for 19 News viewers:
“Listen, in spite of what you’re going through, Jesus lives. There’s an old gospel song that says this too shall pass. Corona can’t kill Cleveland. Jesus is too strong. He got up so we could get up. And we can even get up from this pandemic so we can be safe but most of all keep Jesus in your heart. Tune in tomorrow, we can’t wait to see everybody,” said Dr. Vernon.
Watch services live at 11am on CW43.
