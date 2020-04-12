248 confirmed dead in Ohio due to COVID-19; 6,518 confirmed cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, The Ohio Department of Health said there are at least 248 confirmed dead in Ohio, with 6,518 confirmed cases statewide.
There are 253 total dead in the state, with 6,604 total cases statewide.
There are 1,948 patients in the hospital. There are 595 patients admitted in the ICU.
The age range is less than one-year-old to 101-years-old. The median age range is 54-years-old.
There is no press conference today, but you can watch a livestream with 19 News own Chris Frye as he discusses the latest coronavirus numbers in Ohio. Watch it below.
