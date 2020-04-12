Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 12, 2020

By Rachel Vadaj and Chris Anderson | April 12, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 1:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Saturday showed 247 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 6,187 cases confirmed statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

A new CBS News poll finds 34% of Americans are more concerned about their ability to pay household bills since the coronavirus outbreak.

