Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 12, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Saturday showed 247 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 6,187 cases confirmed statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
A new CBS News poll finds 34% of Americans are more concerned about their ability to pay household bills since the coronavirus outbreak.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- New coronavirus hot spots sprout; world marks Easter at a distance
- Fauci says ‘rolling reentry’ of US economy possible in May
- From people and firms desperate for aid, one question: When?
- Pope urges solidarity on an Easter of both joy, virus sorrow
- One third of Americans didn’t pay April rent amid coronavirus pandemic, report says
- Elderly woman sews face masks for entire Iowa neighborhood in light of coronavirus
- Husband visits wife of 61 years with bucket truck after coronavirus separates them
- Fears of ‘Wild West’ as COVID-19 blood tests hit the market
- UK virus deaths top 10,000 as leader Johnson leaves hospital
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.