19 new cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland; brings total to 312 confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are 19 new coronavirus cases in the city, which brings the total to 312 confirmed cases citywide. No new deaths were reported. The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the numbers Sunday.
In total, there are three dead in the city.
The age range is from less than one-year-old to their 90’s for confirmed cases in the city. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than 20 years old to their 90’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there are more than 6,518 confirmed cases and 248 dead in Ohio. There are more than 550,000 confirmed cases and 21,000 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any coronavirus cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.