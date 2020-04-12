3 Parma residents displaced after Easter Sunday garage fire

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire in the 7200 block of Ward Street in Parma forced three residents from their home on Easter Sunday.
Parma firefighters were able to respond within four minutes of the first alarm.
Firefighters fought the fire in an attached garage, keeping it from spreading, still, heavy smoke damage will keep the family from returning to their home.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
There was no estimate yet on the amount of damage to the home.
