Strongsville family of 34 social distances for Easter dinner (video)

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville patriarch used his drone to capture Easter dinner Sunday while his children and their families each collected a dish.
Doug Bardwell organized the potluck, having each family bring six dishes that were exchanged from the CDC recommended six foot distance.
“It was very nice to see everybody, even at a distance,” Bardwell told 19 News. “To be able to see them, is so special.”
A table was set up in the middle of a parking lot for the exchange and only one family was allowed to approach the table at a time.
