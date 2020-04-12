Strongsville family of 34 social distances for Easter dinner (video)

By Michael Dakota | April 12, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 10:29 PM

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville patriarch used his drone to capture Easter dinner Sunday while his children and their families each collected a dish.

Doug Bardwell organized the potluck, having each family bring six dishes that were exchanged from the CDC recommended six foot distance.

“It was very nice to see everybody, even at a distance,” Bardwell told 19 News. “To be able to see them, is so special.”

A table was set up in the middle of a parking lot for the exchange and only one family was allowed to approach the table at a time.

