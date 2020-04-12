TownHall lending a helping hand to St. Augustine Hunger Center in the midst of coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Town Hall is lending a helping hand to the Saint Augustine Hunger Center.
“When the epidemic started St. Augustine’s hunger center couldn’t get food to the elderly we helped them deliver it. Our team stepped in and delivered for them. We’ve been doing that every week," said Bobby George owner of TownHall.
He’s stepped up after St. Augustine Hunger Center closed because of Ohio’s rules on close contact amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The situation was brought to his attention by Sister Corita Ambro, who has been feeding people for 50 years.
“The community isn’t together to whom we serve every single day for breakfast, lunch, and supper and they miss being together,” she said.
Many volunteers from the community showed up to TownHall to help deliver meals on Easter.
George added that the pandemic feels surreal.
“You feel like you’re in a dream just crazy,” he said.
He offered words of encouragement to the many customers that have shown support over the years.
“Don’t be a victim we live in America and still have it better than most people find a way to think optimistically during this time,” said George.
