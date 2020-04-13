As Amazon confirms more positive COVID-19 cases at North Randall facility, more employees voice their concerns

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week we told you that Amazon’s fulfillment center in North Randall confirmed another case of COVID-19. Several employees told us they no longer feel safe going to work because Amazon has not shutdown to do a deep cleaning.
We spoke with another employee on Monday who said things have not gotten much better. She told 19 News while Amazon has done a little bit more to help with social distancing, the facility still has not been closed at all for cleaning.
On April 10th, Amazon employees received a text message telling them they had an additional confirmed case of COVID-19.
"It was a shocker going into work last night for the first-time hearing about the other cases too where the people I have been with at Amazon since it opened, they’re not even coming into work anymore,” said one Amazon employee, who did not want to be identified for fear of losing her job.
She said when she went to work on Sunday, there was not a cleaning crew in sight.
“I didn’t see anybody anywhere and I work at a position to where I’m able to roam the floors and I did not see one cleaning crew anywhere,” she said. “I had asked one of the managers said they didn’t know what was going on and I asked other employees and they also indicated that they did not see anybody there cleaning.”
Employees told us Amazon has not shutdown the 24/7 facility at all for a deep cleaning.
“It’s a frightful situation because we don’t know what’s going on,” said the employee. “They’re not informing us.”
Amazon spokesperson Timothy Carter sent us a statement that reads, “We are supporting the individuals who are recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. Our employees are heroes fighting for their communities and helping people get critical items they need in this crisis—we have nearly 500,000 people in the U.S. alone supporting customers and we are taking measures to support each one. We’ve implemented a broad suite of new benefits changes for employees in our operations and logistics network including an additional $2 per hour, 2x base pay for overtime, and paid time off benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees. We are encouraging those who are unwell to stay home and taking extreme measures to keep people safe in our buildings. And, since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with health authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers.”
According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Amazon should follow these CDC guidelines: Close off areas visited by the ill persons, open outside doors and windows and use ventilating fans to increase air circulation in the area, wait 24 hours or as long as practical before beginning cleaning and disinfection, and cleaning staff should clean and disinfect all areas.
The CDC also says if it’s been more than seven days since the ill person was in a facility, only routine cleaning is necessary, but according to the text employees received from Amazon, the last day the infected employees were on-site was April 9th, the day before this text went out.
The employee we spoke to believe Amazon needs to shut down the facility temporarily so it can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. "
"Our center is not doing anything that anybody needs right now,” that employee explained. “We’re doing crayons, books, clothes, watches, batteries. We don’t have any food at all at our facility. We don’t even have dry food at our facility.”
19 News asked Amazon if they had closed or if they planned to close, but we did not get a straight answer. They did tell us if the employee hadn’t been in the building for a while, had only been inside briefly, or if the area they were in was already cleaned several times as a regular course of business, then they might not need to close.
