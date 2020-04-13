Are you properly disinfecting your car after that essential grocery run?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Experts say it’s more important now than ever before to clean your vehicle.
Driving and education safety expert Laura Adams says that cleaning your car is critical during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“That is some thing that’s amazing to think about we clean our toilets more often then we clean the interior of our cars and our steering wheels so if you have not cleaned your steering wheel definitely give that a little bit of extra attention right now,” said Adams.
She said that steering wheels are 4 times more dirtier than toilet bowls.
“Remember that if you touch any areas of your car you need to clean it just like inside your home,” said Adams.
She added that The first step is cleaning and the second is disinfecting.
"You can even use a hot wash cloth, something that will get a lot of the dirt off than you wanna disinfect. This is where your hand sanitizer will come into play or a solution of water and alcohol,” said Adams.
But she says in the process of cleaning make sure you don’t damage anything in the car.
“Things that you really don’t want to put bleach on or ammonia and hydrogen peroxide these are all things that kill coronavirus but they will also ruin the interior of your car,” Adams explained.
Adams told me you can also use things like Lysol wipes but just make sure they have bleach in them.
Staying focused as a driver is also important. Adams said that if you are in a parking lot try to park farther away from other cars and watch for pedestrians.
