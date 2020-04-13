Cleveland Police investigating 2 homicides on city’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say two homicide investigations are underway after a 34-year-old man died due to gunshot wounds, and another male was found dead on the scene on another street. Homicide was notified for the two incidents.
Police said both occurred at 4 p.m. Monday, and it is not known whether the two are related at this time.
The first homicide took place on the 2100 block on West 96th Street, as a 34-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back, police said.
The second homicide took place on the 1200 block on West 112th Street, police said. A male was found dead on the scene. No other details were available.
