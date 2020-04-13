Cleveland Public Library uses 3D printers to produce thousands of critical face shields for frontline workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is utilizing their technology in an important way to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
The library, partnering with the city of Cleveland, began making 2,000 personal protective equipment face shields using 3D printing technology on Monday morning at the system’s Tech Central in downtown.
"During a time when everyone feels so helpless against this disease, the library wanted to give back to those on the front lines working to save our lives,” said Felton Thomas Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library. “Partnering with the city of Cleveland and using Library equipment to create personal protective equipment is the least we can do.”
The shields, produced to prevent bodily fluids from reaching the wearer’s face, will be distributed to the city of Cleveland’s police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers, as well as medical personnel at Burke Lakefront and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Lowe’s, in Brooklyn, donated the material for assembly.
“It takes about an hour to make one face shield’ said Suzi Perez, Interim TechCentral Manager at Cleveland Public Library. "We will have 13 3D printers going until the job is done.”
