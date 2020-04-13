Cleveland’s Dyngus Day goes digital during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - April 13 is Dyngus Day.
The Polish tradition is always celebrated the day after Easter to mark the end of the Lenten season.
Thousands of people usually fill the Gordon Square neighborhood to eat, drink and listen to polka music. It is estimated more than 45,000 people celebrated Dyngus Day Cleveland across the city in 2019.
Now those same Cleveland streets are empty and the celebrations were held online.
Dyngus Day Cleveland held an online celebration via Facebook that lasted more than 2 hours.
It even had a polka band, DJ and cooking demonstrations making pierogies and kielbasa.
“It’s a huge day and we’re celebrating it in a bizarre way but we’re still celebrating it because we’re Cleveland and this is what we do," said Lidia Trempe.
Trempe celebrated virtually and physically here at her home in Lakewood.
The owner of Rudy's Struedel and Bakery got some help from Pierogi Joe's food truck.
They're all taking precautions in light of the cornoavirus pandemic but still having fun.
“I’ve been doing social distancing the last few weeks and I’ll be doing it at the food stops. We know how to practice social distancing as we’ve been doing so well here in Ohio," said Joe Becker, owner.
Dyngus Day Cleveland is fundraising for small businesses in the community. Click here if you’d like to donate.
